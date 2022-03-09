Influential agent Gary Mellor has insisted that Everton have found the right person in Kevin Thelwell as their new director of football.

The 48-year-old joined Everton last month as the club’s new director of football following a thorough review of their football department.

Everton’s recruitment has come in for criticism and Marcel Brands left the role towards the end of last year due to his dwindling influence following the arrival of Rafael Benitez as manager.

The club are keen to see Thelwell set them on the right path after years of bad recruitment, which has edged them closer to breaking the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

And Mellor stressed that in the 48-year-old, Everton have the man who can help them to rebuild things in the background.

He insisted that Thelwell is a persistent director, who created a solid team at Wolves and knows how to construct a football club, from the academy to the first team.

“Kev’s very strong and he’s got a process”, Mellor tells The Athletic.

“He’s very thorough. [He] will call you seven days a week to get his player as he’s very focused. He’s like a dog with a bone.

“He wanted Tom Edwards from Stoke, who initially wasn’t sure, and eventually, he wore us down with constant Zoom calls. He’s done the hard yards.

“Kev produced some good players at Wolves.

“A lot of the time in this industry, it’s about the shiny names with the sporting directors.

“It’s not always about shiny names — at Wolves, Conor Coady makes the team.

“Everton have got the right man.

“Kevin is someone who will look at things right the way from the academy up to the first team.”

Thelwell was the Wolves sporting director between 2016 and 2020 before spending two years as director of football at New York Red Bulls.