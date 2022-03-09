Leeds United star Jack Harrison has hailed Jesse Marsch’s communication skills and revealed the American has been clear with the Whites players over what he wants.

The former RB Leipzig coach has taken charge of proceedings at Elland Road following the departure of veteran manager Marcelo Bielsa.

His first match as boss ended in a 1-0 loss at Leicester City and Marsch was immediately the centre of attention when he chose to hold a huddle in the centre of the King Power pitch right after the final whistle.

He has now had an extended period with Leeds on the training pitch and Harrison revealed that the American has been clear about what he wants from the players, who are on board with his plans.

“Jesse’s come in and had a really positive impact on the club, not just the team but everybody associated as well”, Harrison told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Training has been great and he’s been really clear with what he wants.

“He’s getting all the players on the same page and that’s going to be crucial for us going forward.”

The Leeds winger is now relishing the chance to see where Marsch’s project at Elland Road can take the club going forward.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that and see where this club can go.”

Leeds are next in action at home against Aston Villa on Thursday night and all eyes will be on whether Marsch can lift the team.