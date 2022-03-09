Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal is prepared to leave north London in the summer to join Atletico Madrid, who are keen on landing him, if a fee is agreed.

Emerson arrived only at Spurs last summer, signed by previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and he has struggled to convince Antonio Conte, who wanted a new right wing-back in January.

Although he has more than 30 appearances this campaign for Spurs to his name, Emerson has come in for criticism for his displays and played less than 15 minutes in their last two games, being dropped in favour of Matt Doherty.

Spurs could listen to offers for Emerson and, according to Spanish daily Marca, he would be willing to join Atletico Madrid if a deal is done.

Atletico Madrid are keen on the player and are considering him to add to their right-back options in the summer window.

The club have already made initial contact, but face competition from Italian giants Inter.

The La Liga club are more likely to appeal to Emerson however as the right-back prefers going back to Spain, from where he was purchased by Spurs.

Atletico Madrid are also interested in another Premier League right-back in Aston Villa star Matty Cash, after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United in January.