Fixture: Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Europa League last 16 first leg against Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side put out German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the last round of the competition and many believe they can also progress past Red Star Belgrade.

The Gers edged out Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership last weekend and head into tonight’s fixture having recorded back to back wins.

Red Star Belgrade warmed up for the trip to Scotland by thrashing Novi Pazar 5-0 in the Serbian top flight, where they have lost just once all season.

Van Bronckhorst has Allan McGregor in goal this evening, while James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Leon Balogun.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Glen Kamara, while Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Van Bronckhorst needs to shake things up with his substitutions he has a host of options, including Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers Team vs Red Star Belgrade

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Diallo, Ramsey, Sands, Wright, Roofe, Sakala, Barisic, King, Lowry