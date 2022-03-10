Fixture: Sevilla vs West Ham United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his side and substitutes to lock horns with Sevilla in Spain in the first leg of the Hammers’ last 16 Europa League tie.

Moyes’ side are looking to continue to make progress in a competition in which they have shone this season and represents a possible route into next term’s Champions League.

West Ham will have to do without influential attacker Jarrod Bowen in Spain, with the winger having hurt his heel in the weekend loss at Liverpool.

They face a Sevilla side sitting in second spot in La Liga, but eight points behind Real Madrid and looking to the Europa League for a trophy.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola in goal against Sevilla, while in defence Moyes picks Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma in the centre.

In midfield, the West Ham boss selects Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Manuel Lanzini, Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to change things around he can look to his bench, where his options include Mark Noble and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Sevilla

Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Fredericks, Masukau, Kral, Alese, Chesters, Potts, Perkins