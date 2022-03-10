Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is of the view that West Ham United could be prevented from effectively building up their play with a high press by Sevilla in the Europa League tonight.

The Hammers are set to take on La Liga giants Sevilla tonight at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the Europa League.

Leeds director of football Orta, who previously worked as technical director at the Spanish side, is also looking forward to tonight’s clash as his former side lock horns with Premier League rivals that he knows well.

Orta highlighted that West Ham are vulnerable at the back as their centre-backs lack pace and feels that is one area Sevilla can look to exploit in the upcoming game, while also noting that pressing up the pitch would make it difficult for them to build up play.

However, the Spaniard warned Sevilla that West Ham are very dangerous from set-piece situations and stressed they need to avoid conceding a lot of corners and unnecessary fouls.

“They [West Ham] have a very good team, not to be scared of”, Orta told Sevilla’s official site.

“I think that at the back I see them as a slow team, with the two tall, classic central defenders.

“At the back they seem accessible to me, but sometimes the midfielders drop back and that makes them more complicated.

“If you press up the pitch it is difficult for them to build, but as they steal [the ball] from you, they create superiority and many problems for you.

“They like to concede few goals.

“They have an interesting goalkeeper, the classic [Lukasz] Fabianski.

“This sounds like a cliche, but they are very dangerous from set pieces.

“You have to be careful with conceding corners and avoidable fouls because it gives them life.

“You have to be smart because they usually take advantage of that.”

West Ham will be determined to return from Seville with a positive result with the return leg at the London Stadium set to be played a week from now.