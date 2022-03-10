Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has admitted that Oliver Skipp’s injury is doubly irritating because Spurs do not have a lot of depth in midfield.

Skipp has been out for Spurs with a groin strain for nearly two months now with his last match being in late January.

Spurs were further hit by an injury to Rodrigo Bentancur recently but he is now recovered and he played the full 90 minutes in the win against Everton last weekend.

Conte revealed that he is indeed concerned by Skipp’s injury as the Spurs squad is not brimming with midfielders and any injury leaves them with a shortage.

The Spurs boss explained that when Bentancur got injured, his team were left with as few as two players in the midfield area and thus he has every reason to worry.

“For sure I am worried because he [Skipp] started with a groin pain and then we are talking about two months that he is out”, Conte said in a press conference.

“I don’t have so many midfielders, there is Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp and Winks, to miss [them] for a lot of time is not simple and I have to hope not to have an injury for our midfielders.

“It happened, Bentancur had problems and we only had two midfielders.

“This is a problem, I am a bit worried, in my mind, in the mind of my players, there is the desire to come back very soon.”

Skipp has played in 18 games in the Premier League so far this season and Conte will be hoping he is able to add to that as soon as possible.