Ian Rush has warned Everton that Sunday’s Premier League opponents Wolves are dangerous when playing on the counter attack, and stressed the Toffees need to make their home advantage count.

A 5-0 thrashing away at Tottenham Hotspurson Monday in the league means that Everton are just one point above the drop zone at present.

The Toffees are back at Goodison Park on Sunday and are gearing up to face Wolves, who are chasing a European spot this term.

Former top flight star Rush has warned the Merseyside giants that Wolves are dangerous when playing on the counter attack under Bruno Lage.

Rush added that both Wolves and subsequent opponents and Newcastle United will probably try to nick points away from Everton with draws at Goodison Park in their next to league outings and stressed the Toffees should make the most of home advantage.

“First up [for Everton] is Wolves at Goodison Park on Sunday, followed by Newcastle next Thursday”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“They’ve got to make home advantage count in these games and a lot may depend on the atmosphere of the home crowd – they’ll need to get right behind their team.

“Wolves and Newcastle would probably settle for a draw at Goodison and if they turn up looking intent to play for a point then [Frank] Lampard’s team have got to make them pay and really go for the win.

“Wolves will be dangerous on the counter though, so it’ll be interesting to see how it goes.”

The pressure will be on Everton to pick up all three points at Goodison Park to ease their relegation worries.