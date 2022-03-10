Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits he is delighted to see Chris Wood get on the scoresheet in the Magpies’ 2-1 win at Southampton in the Premier League.

Wood cost Newcastle £25m to sign from Burnley in the January transfer window and pressure has been building on the striker to start chipping in with goals.

Howe has insisted he is happy with Wood’s overall play, but the hitman took the weight off his shoulders on Thursday night when he drew Newcastle level on the south coast.

Bruno Guimaraes sealed the win for the visitors with a sublime goal and Howe admits he is thrilled that Wood has scored, admitting that it is important for the striker.

“All I care about is the team. Obviously I want individuals in the team to flourish”, Howe told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“The goal is important to him and it was a great goal as well.

“It came at a time in the game when we needed it, because we had to respond quite quickly to falling behind.”

Newcastle sit in 14th in the Premier League table and are just four points off the top half, but Howe insists nothing has changed and they must keep picking up points.

“It’s better than it was a few weeks ago. Nothing’s changed from before the game.

“We know we still have some tough games and more work to do.”

Newcastle are next in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.