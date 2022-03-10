Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he has seen a lot of improvement in Matt Doherty since he took the reins at the club.

Doherty has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Spurs since joining from Wolves in the summer of 2020, despite a number of managerial changes at the club.

Conte, who initially only used Doherty in a bit-part role after taking over at Spurs, has now handed him starts in their last two Premier League outings, in which he registered three assists and a goal.

The north London giants failed with their efforts to sign a new right wing-back in the January transfer window, but Conte is impressed with the way Doherty has played in that role in recent outings and revealed he has improved a lot.

Conte stressed how important wing-backs are to his system, and added Doherty is showing his personality and confidence on the pitch.

“For sure Matt is a player that improved a lot from when I arrived”, Conte told a press conference.

“We work, we work hard.

“On the tactical aspect, on the physical aspect, with the video, analysis video.

“During this process, there are players that improve more quickly than the others, and Matt, I think, he improved a lot in these four and a half months.

“Now he is showing also personality, to be confident, for me with this system, wing-backs are very, very important, very important, and to have this improvement is good, but at the same time, also the other players showed improvement, [Ryan] Sessegnon, Emerson… he had in the last period a problem, a groin pain.”

Spurs are back in action at the weekend against fellow top four hopefuls Manchester United in the league.