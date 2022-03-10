Paul Parker has insisted that Manchester United cannot go forward with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad as he is not capable of playing the style he wants to anymore, which has impacted his performances on the pitch.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer from Italian giants Juventus, putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the club.

Although the Portuguese has made a crucial impact up front for Manchester United in the Champions League, he has struggled to score on a regular basis in the Premier League this season, while his work rate on the pitch has also come under scrutiny.

Former Red Devils star Parker is of the view that even though Ronaldo is in excellent physical shape for a 37-year-old, age has caught up with him as he is not playing with a proper understanding of his strengths and weaknesses at this point in his career.

“When we talk about Ronaldo, everyone talks about how fit he looks and what he is, yeah, I’m not doubting that”, Parker told Bonus Code Bets.

“But still, his movement, as a 37-year-old, compared to someone who’s 30, or 25, is completely different.

“If he’s up against another 37-year-old, he’d wipe the floor with them. But it just doesn’t work that way.

“It’s about knowing your strengths and weaknesses.”

Parker stressed that Manchester United cannot go forward with Ronaldo in their ranks as even though he is trying hard, he is past his prime.

“As much as Ronaldo’s tries, he tries to shift the ball and go past people, people are taking the ball off his toes too often.

“And in his frustration, he’s been throwing himself to the floor, looking for fouls every time he’s tackled and the referees are not having it.

“So, I think we have to look at it, United can’t be going forward with Ronaldo in the team. It can’t be.

“As much as he’s loved and adored for what he’d done before, and there is that adage, it must be the same in every country – ‘sometimes you should never go back’.

“You lay everything to rest.”

It has been claimed that Ronaldo has held crunch talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at Old Trafford beyond this season.