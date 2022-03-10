Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford has paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa for giving the Whites fans the ability to dream big during his time at Elland Road.

Worsening form forced the Leeds hierarchy to act towards the end of last month and they sacked Bielsa and brought in Jesse Marsch in his place.

The Argentine’s three-and-a-half-year stay at the club is likely to go down in history as Leeds became a side who finished in the Premier League’s top ten from a middling Championship side.

Bielsa’s sacking did not go down well with the fans despite their poor form and he remains a cult figure in the city, where a road is named after him.

Beckford insisted that he loved the 66-year-old’s time at Leeds and admits that he never expected him to be as successful when he arrived in 2018.

The former Leeds striker conceded that Bielsa made the fans dream again and made them believe that they could scale heights which seemed impossible.

Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I really enjoyed him while we had him.

“I didn’t think we would enjoy him as much as we have done.

“I didn’t think he would be as successful, I hoped he would be but I didn’t think he would be.

“But to see the overhaul of the squad right from day one up until the day he left the club, he brought so much happiness.

“He gave us the ability to dream big and to think those dreams are achievable and for that, he was fantastic for us.

“Absolutely over the moon for everything he did for the club.”

Leeds are planning a permanent tribute to Bielsa at Elland Road despite sacking him.