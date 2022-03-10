Paul Robinson believes Leeds United have not improved for sacking Marcelo Bielsa after they were crushed 3-0 at Elland Road by Aston Villa.

Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani sacked Bielsa as manager and brought in Jesse Marsch as his replacement as he looked for the Whites to climb up the Premier League standings.

Marsch’s first game in charge was a 1-0 loss at Leicester City, but hopes were high that the American could boost Leeds for his first home game, in the Elland Road dugout.

Villa were dominant throughout though and goals from Philippe Coutinho, Matty Cash and Calum Chambers secured a 3-0 win.

Former Leeds star Robinson thinks Leeds looked awful in the game and does not believe much has changed from the Bielsa struggles.

“Villa had a game plan. They came here and they stuck to it and in all honesty they didn’t have to be that effective; Leeds were extremely poor again”, Robinson said post match on Amazon Prime.

“I saw Leeds here against Tottenham, they were extremely poor. Not a lot has changed.

“There was a little bit of hope from the Leicester performance last week, defensively they looked stronger, today they looked awful again.

“They looked lacking of confidence, lacking of leadership, but Aston Villa were good.”

Leeds now face a crunch clash against fellow strugglers Norwich City at the weekend.