Kevin Campbell has lauded Steve Cooper for giving Nottingham Forest a culture and an identity, both qualities he believes are key for a club reach any of their goals, as they chase promotion from the Championship.

Cooper took charge of the Tricky Trees in September, replacing Chris Hughton, who was shown the exit door owing to a poor start to their Championship campaign.

The former Swansea boss has managed to turn around the fortunes at the City Ground and Forest are now 10th in the league standings, juts five points adrift of the playoff spots with a game in hand.

Ex-Forest hitman Campbell is impressed with the work done by Cooper since taking the reins at the Nottinghamshire giants and hailed him for giving the club a culture and identity.

Campbell feels a positive culture and identity is must for a club to achieve anything and believes the work done by Cooper will make them stronger next season, even if they fail to get back into the top flight this term.

“Different managers have come in and had a go”, Campbell told The Athletic.

“But I know Steve Cooper and I know what a good job he is doing.

“He is a really good man, and manager.

“He is giving the side a culture and an identity.

“If you are going to achieve anything, you need that.

“We had it back in the day, when we got promoted.

“That was our main strength and that was what destroyed that summer [of 1998].

“But it feels as though Forest have it again now.

“If it does not happen this time, they will only be even stronger next season.”

Nottingham Forest are set to host struggling Reading at the weekend in the Championship and will be determined to bag all three points as they continue their push for promotion.