Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is of the view that West Ham United star Declan Rice is the best midfielder in England and feels he is also among the top five players in his position in the world.

Rice plays an instrumental role in David Moyes’ Hammers squad, and is widely regarded to be among the top players plying their trade in the Premier League at present.

The midfielder is also rated highly on the international scene as part of the England national team and is currently attracting transfer interest from several of West Ham’s league rivals.

Leeds director of football Orta also sees Rice as an exceptional player and insists he is the best midfielder in England at present.

Orta further went on to say that the 23-year-old is among the top five midfielders in the world and admitted he does not know how much longer West Ham can keep him in their ranks with a potential fee as high as €120m floated for his signature.

“They [West Ham] have very high-level individuals, like Declan Rice, who for me is the best midfielder in England and is also among the five best in the world”, Orta told Sevilla’s official site.

“He is a player of a very high level and I don’t know how much longer they can hold onto him because there is talk of around €120m for him in the summer.

“Up front they do things very well because they have the classic English duo [of Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio].”

While Rice’s long-term future at West Ham is under the scanner, his international team-mate Kalvin Phillips, one of Orta’s own midfielders, could potentially become the subject of transfer interest from the Hammers in the summer, if Leeds get relegated.