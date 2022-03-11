Antonio Rudiger, who has been linked with Newcastle United, is not ruling out staying in the Premier League if he leaves Chelsea this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The 29-year-old defender will be out of contract with Chelsea soon and negotiations between the two sides have remained stalled for several months.

Chelsea have been unwilling to meet the German’s demands and Rudiger wants his new contract to reflect his value at Stamford Bridge.

But the sanctions on Roman Abramovich mean Chelsea are not in a position to offer the defender a new contract and he is increasingly likely to leave the club.

He has popped onto the radar of Newcastle, who look set to survive in the Premier League, and could look to tempt him to the north east.

Rudiger’s agent has been approached by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for a move in the summer.

However, the German is happy in England and would consider staying in the Premier League, even if he leaves Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea’s situation changes and they are able to convince Rudiger to put pen to paper on a deal to stay at Stamford Bridge.