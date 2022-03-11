Everton hitman Cenk Tosun is set to return to Besiktas in the summer having reached an agreement with the Turkish giants over a free transfer.

The striker’s current deal at Goodison Park is set to expire in the summer and his agents have been hard at work to find a new club for him.

Tosun’s former club Besiktas, where he enjoyed two spells, put him at the top of their transfer wish list for the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The Super Lig outfit were in contact with the Everton man’s entourage and they stepped up their efforts to land his signature earlier this week.

And according to Turkish daily Star, the Kara Kartallar have made a breakthrough in negotiations with Tosun and have reached an agreement over a three-year deal.

Besiktas have offered the marksman a pay packet worth €1.6m per year and Tosun is happy with the terms and in now set to return to the club in the summer when his contract at Everton expires.

The striker spent the latter half of last season at Besiktas on loan from Everton but had to cut his spell short owing to an injury.

Tosun, who has remained a fringe player at Everton this season, is now set to wear the Besiktas jersey for a third spell in his career.