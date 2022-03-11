Simon Jordan has claimed that Eddie Howe will be the victim of his own success at Newcastle United as he is not the manager who can take them into the top six of the Premier League.

Aided by considerable investment in the winter transfer window, Howe has managed to turn things around for Newcastle this season and has dragged them away from the relegation dogfight.

Newcastle are on an eight-game unbeaten run and have won five of their last six Premier League games, which has taken them to 14th in the Premier League standings.

Jordan insisted that Howe deserves massive credit for what he has done at Newcastle, but conceded that going forward he is going to become a victim of his own success at St. James’ Park.

He stressed that Newcastle’s ambition is going to grow with more investment and he does not see the current manager being good enough to compete with the ones at the top end of the Premier League.

“Absolute credit to Eddie Howe”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“I still think in the longer-term he will be the casualty of his own success because he will keep Newcastle in the division and Newcastle’s aspirations will become loftier.

“Whether he will become a top-six manager? I doubt.

“I just don’t look at him in the same category as some of the guys sitting in the top six positions.

“Putting aside Manchester United at the moment, he is a country mile off some of the managers at the top of the league.”

The Newcastle owners have been effervescent about Howe and the impact he has had on the club since his arrival.