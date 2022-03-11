West Ham United captain Mark Noble has insisted that Sevilla will not find it easy in the London Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League tie and a comeback is not off the cards for the Hammers.

The Hammers lost by a 1-0 scoreline in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie, but it is still all to play for as the Spanish team come to England next week.

In the Champions League in the same week, Real Madrid mounted a comeback victory over Paris-Saint Germain after trailing 2-0 at one point, while Inter also tested Liverpool’s nerves though ultimately the Reds went through.

Noble pointed to the example of the Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain clash as proof that comebacks are possible and the Hammers themselves can do so.

The Hammers veteran feels that Sevilla will find conditions tough when they come to the London Stadium and the crowd can be an important factor for a West Ham comeback.

Speaking to West Ham TV post-match, Noble said: “I know it was in a different competition, but I think you saw what happened with Real Madrid and PSG and anything can happen in this game.

“Sevilla are a really good side but they’ll find it tough coming to our place.

“I think they’re a real mix between an English and a Spanish side and the way they play is really good, but we know if we can play like we can do at home and get that 60,000 behind us, it’ll be a special, special atmosphere and we’re looking forward to it.”

Sevilla have won the competition six times, while this season is the Hammers’ first in the Europa League proper, but the Hammers can look upon the example of Slavia Prague, who had Tomas Soucek and Vladimír Coufal in their team and defeated the Spanish side at the same stage in the 2018/19 season.