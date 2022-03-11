Everton manager Frank Lampard has expressed his belief that Anthony Gordon is the type of player that can handle pressure from the fans and stressed he has shown a lot of maturity.

The Toffees academy graduate has evolved into a firm fan favourite at Goodison Park on the back of a string of strong individual performances, despite the team struggling.

Gordon has earned plaudits for his hard working mentality and dedication to Everton, and has remained a key player under new boss Lampard as the club fight for their survival in the Premier League.

Lampard acknowledged how much the Everton fans rate and support Gordon and revealed he is a player that does well on the training pitch while always having a great attitude and desire to play better for Everton.

“All I’ve seen is a lad that trains really well with a great attitude and real desire that comes out, oozes out of him every day, with what he wants to do as an individual at this club and what he wants for this club”, Lampard told a press conference while discussing whether Gordon is under any additional pressure owing to his standing with the Everton fans.

“And I see the reaction of the fans to him when they see a local lad who, against Tottenham, was by far and away our best player and shows great attitude and application as well as high levels in terms of his play.”

Lampard added that at present Gordon is showing maturity on the pitch and stressed he seems to be the type of player that can handle the pressure from fans as he has talent and the right attitude.

“What he is showing me at the minute is a mature player.

“And some players can handle that [pressure] because they have the talent, they have the attitude.

“He seems to be that to me.”

Fans will be hoping Gordon will further raise his game under Lampard’s tutelage and keep on delivering on the pitch for Everton.