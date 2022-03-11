Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has admitted that painful memories of the reverse fixture will provide the fire for Pompey as they take on Ipswich Town.

Back in October, the Blues thrashed Pompey by a scoreline of 4-0 to claim only their third victory of the League One season.

That defeat signalled the culmination of a horrible run of form for Pompey, a run of three defeats in four games, but they come in to the game at the weekend in much better shape having dropped just two points in their previous seven games.

Cowley called Ipswich’s squad the best in the league and pointed out that even their bench was impressive against Lincoln City in midweek.

The Pompey boss is expecting a tough game and revealed that the pain of the early season loss still remains in his team’s heart and they will be using it as fuel come the weekend.

“They’ve got the best squad in the division and are well coached, so it’s certainly going to be a tough test”, Cowley said in a press conference ahead of the game against Ipswich.

“You just look at their bench on Tuesday night, which included Conor Chaplin, Macauley Bonne, James Norwood and Joe Pigott.

“Those forwards are the envy of most other sides in this division and would probably get in certain Championship teams.

“They’ve recruited well and have kept seven clean sheets from their past eight matches, while also carrying a goal threat.

“It’s set up for a very good game and we’re looking forward to it after feeling the pain of what happened at Fratton Park in October.

“We’ll use that to fuel us on Saturday.”

While Portsmouth are in a stellar run of form, Ipswich have not been too shabby either, winning their last two games and going undefeated in eight.

The Tractor Boys will be eager to get the three points and launch themselves into the payoff picture by getting a win at the weekend.