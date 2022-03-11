Norwich City boss Dean Smith has admitted Elland Road is a tough place to go, but stressed his team will be following a game plan to try to silence the Leeds United faithful.

Leeds and Norwich are embroiled in a relegation scrap at present, the Whites 16th in the standings, just two points above the drop zone, while the Canaries are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Both relegation candidates are set for a crunch clash on Sunday as Smith takes his side to Yorkshire to lock horns with Jesse Marsch’s Leeds.

Smith admitted that Elland Road is a tough place for any opposition team, but stressed his side will be executing a game plan to try and silence the Whites fans.

“It [Elland Road] is a tough place to go but we have to silence them”, Smith told a press conference.

“The players will be following a game plan.”

Smith added that everyone has written Norwich off Norwich’s chances of survival in the Premier League this season which will allow his side to play with a lot more freedom come Sunday.

“Everybody had us relegated in September, so we can go to Leeds and play with more freedom.”

New Leeds boss Marsch has seen his side lose their first two league games under him and will be determined to lead his team to a win come some Sunday as they desperately look for points to maintain their top flight status.