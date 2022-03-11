John Anderson has hailed Newcastle United new boy Bruno Guimaraes for his skilful strike against Southampton, labelling the goal sublime and an unbelievable bit of skill.

The Brazilian was Newcastle’s most expensive signing in the January transfer window when he moved to St. James’ Park from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe handed Bruno his first Premier League start on Thursday in Newcastle’s 2-1 win away at Southampton, and he marked the occasion with a sensational backheel goal.

Newcastle legend Anderson felt that Bruno was struggling to get a grip of the game in the first half but managed to turn things around with his sublime strike in the final 45 minutes.

Anderson lauded the midfielder for pulling off an unbelievable bit of skill to open his Magpies account, which also helped him mark his first start for the club in the best way possible.

“Yes, [Bruno could not have wished his first start for Newcastle to go any better]”, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“I mean, his debut, I thought he was quiet first half, he was neat but did not really get a grip of the game.

“The goal, the goal is sublime, it is incredible.

“I thought he side-footed it, I thought it was a side-foot volley when I have seen it at first, but when I have seen it again, it is an unbelievable backheel and it just goes so high up into the net.

“It is an unbelievable bit of skill.”

Thursday’s clash also saw Bruno’s fellow January signing Chris Wood score his first goal for Newcastle and fans will be hoping both players will be able to add to their tally in the remaining games of this season.