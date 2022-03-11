Tottenham Hotspur target Josko Gvardiol has insisted that he will continue to stay at RB Leipzig next season, despite speculation over his future at the club.

The 20-year-old left-back is considered a big defensive talent in Europe and has been tipped to move on from Leipzig for a bigger club in the summer transfer window.

Several big clubs are interested in Gvardiol and Tottenham are one of the sides who are believed to be keen to get their hands on the left-back at the end of the season.

Speculation over his departure from Leipzig has been heating up but the player has poured cold water over the rumours.

He stressed that he is more than happy at Leipzig at the moment and stressed that he will continue to play for the German club next season as well.

The 20-year-old told German daily Bild: “I am really enjoying every day with this great team in this first-class club.

“I think of nothing else.

“And if you are asking me if I will be playing here next year, yes of course.”

Leipzig signed Gvardiol from Dinamo Zagreb last year and he has a contract until 2026 with the Bundesliga outfit.