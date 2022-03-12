Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has picked his side and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Tottenham 3-0 in north London earlier this season and following a 4-1 drubbing by Manchester City in the Manchester derby will be keen to get their top four hopes back on track today.

Rangnick, whose side sit in fifth and one point off fourth placed Arsenal, is boosted by the return of several players, but remains without full-back Luke Shaw and midfielder Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes is absent with illness.

David de Gea is in goal for Manchester United today, while the full-backs picked by the German are Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles.

Harry Maguire, the captain, and Raphael Varane form the central defensive pairing, while Fred and Nemanja Matic will look to control midfield.

Paul Pogba plays, while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford support the fit again Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangnick has options to shake things up from the bench if needed, including Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Elanga, Cavani