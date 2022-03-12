Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has warned Leeds United about Norwich City star Teemu Pukki, ahead of the Whites hosting the Canaries at Elland Road.

Out of the 17 goals scored by Norwich in the Premier League this season, eight have come from the boots of Pukki.

In their last two defeats, Pukki got on the scoresheet and he will be looking to keep his run going against the Whites as Norwich try to grab a win which could reinvigorate their survival hopes

Matteo thinks that while Norwich have not been performing well this season, they have still got players who can produce individual moments of brilliance, not least Pukki.

The Whites legend compared Pukki to Leeds’ own talisman Patrick Bamford, explaining that both are similar because they get into good positions to set others up as well as score themselves.

Speaking on LUTV, Matteo said: “Norwich, they haven’t had a great season, we know that they have been kind of a yo-yo club, but they have got players that can hurt us.

“Pukki is a player that has impressed me playing in the Premier League because he’s got energy, he gets on the ball, he makes things happen, he demands.

“He’s a bit like Bamford in a way, probably a height difference, but he’s a similar player, he puts everything into it and gets into positions, sets people up and also scores goals himself.

“So I think people like him we have got to look out for, but they have got some other good players as well and I think he’s a good manager Dean Smith.”

The Whites have conceded 25 goals in their last eight games and have not kept a clean sheet since late November, but they will be hoping to stop the trend by not allowing the Canaries to score at Elland Road.