Rangers starlet Juan Alegria has explained that he is always thinking of finding pockets of space after scoring a wonder goal against Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League.

In the match for Rangers B team, the young striker found himself in space and, after controlling the ball launched from the middle of the park, scored a stellar goal.

Seeing the goalkeeper off his line, the striker lifted the ball and chipped it over the head of the shot-stopper from outside the box.

Alegria revealed that his off-the-ball movement was key as he created a distraction and found a pocket of space to be in a good position to score the goal.

The youngster stressed that he is always trying to create spaces that either he or his team-mates can exploit during a game.

Speaking to RangersTV about the goal, Alegria said: “Charlie Lindsay got the ball in the middle of the pitch and I did a good movement, attracting the central defender and then attacking the space he left for me and then I chipped the goalkeeper.

“I think always when my team-mates have the ball I am ready to make a movement that creates space for me or for my team-mates.

“I can give some movement and they can attack the space I am leaving or I can attack the space my team-mates are leaving for me.

“I could see the goalkeeper ten yards outside the goal, there’s an opportunity to chip the ball.”

The starlet is now on loan at Patrick Thistle until the end of the season and he will be hoping he can take his good form for the B team to Firhill.