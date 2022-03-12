West Ham United Under-23s coach Mark Robson has warned his players that they cannot be putting in displays like they did against Chelsea if they are dreaming of first-team football.

The Hammers’ youth side took on the Blues on Friday and were leading 1-0 until the Blues equalised in the 75th minute.

Robson’s side then further had to handle the onslaught of the Blues and their misery was compounded when Jamal Baptiste was sent off in injury time, but the development team held on to bag a point.

Robson is satisfied with having taken a point from the game but disappointed at the performances of his players.

The academy coach insisted that if they are targeting senior football, then the display against the Blues was not any help, but he is sure the players themselves understand it.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site post-match, Robson said: “I’m glad we’ve got something from the game but, to be honest, we’re a bit disappointed with the performance.

“I think the biggest thing for me was we gave the ball away too many times.

“Our detail around what we were doing wasn’t at the level we’re used to.

“If I’m being honest it was not near what we expect from the boys.

“If they want to go and play first-team football, then that wasn’t near it.

“But they know that and we’ve talked about it.

The Hammers Under-23s are now winless in their last five Premier League 2 games and as a result they have now slipped to seven points behind table-toppers Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.