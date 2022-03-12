Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is sure that he has patience as he tries to build something at the club, but is clear that he does not want to lose his ambition.

Conte’s chances of managing Tottenham in the Champions League next season suffered a damaging blow on Saturday evening when his team were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was too much for Spurs to cope with as he produced a sublime performance and grabbed a hat-trick for the Red Devils.

Conte is used to managing in the Champions League and fighting for trophies, and he admits that he faces a different type of challenge currently at Tottenham.

The Italian insists though that he does have the patience needed, even if he does not want to lose his ambition.

“I think that every day I like to go to the training ground to work with these players”, Conte told his post match press conference.

“I’m doing a fantastic experience because I’m enjoying my time in Tottenham.

“For sure a different situation at Tottenham to my past.

“In the past I fought to win trophies but this is a new challenge.

“The people have seen the commitment of everything I’m doing at the training ground to be the starting point.

“I have patience, I like to work. I like the work that we’re doing.

“At the same time, I don’t want to lose my ambition.

“This must be very clear to everybody. I repeat that I hope we are in the same way.”

Conte will hope to get Tottenham back to winning ways on Wednesday night when they head to the south coast to play Brighton, before then welcoming London rivals West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend.