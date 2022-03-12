Inter are expected to hold a meeting with the representatives of Newcastle United linked defender Milan Skriniar to discuss a new contract, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 27-year-old defender has been one of the best defenders in Italy over the last few years and has been a big part of Inter’s success.

He played a major role in helping Inter win the league title last season and has been a rock this term as well as the Nerazzurri look to defend their trophy.

Skriniar’s contract expires at the end of next season and Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are interested in snaring him away from the San Siro in the summer.

But it has been claimed that work is already under way at Inter to extend the defender’s new contract.

Initial conversations have already taken place and a meeting is expected between Inter and the player’s camp next month.

The Serie A giants do not want to lose Skriniar and are preparing to offer him a new contract in the coming months.

Inter are ready to offer him a new four-year deal worth €4.5m per season in line with his performances.

It remains to be seen whether Skriniar agrees to those terms or looks around what could be on offer at other clubs.