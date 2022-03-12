Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford amidst talk of him being unhappy at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old forward is not happy with his lack of game time at Manchester United this season and is said to be considering his future at the club.

He has had a deep bond with the Red Devils since he joined them when he was just seven but the striker is now not sure about his long-term future with Manchester United.

Rashford will have a year left on his contract in the summer but Manchester United have an option to extend it.

No talks are planned over a new deal and it has been claimed that clubs are already monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are interested in him and are keeping close tabs on developments at Manchester United.

They could make a move for him if it becomes clear that Rashford would be prepared to leave in the summer.

Barcelona were keen on him before he signed a new contract in 2019 and Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown varying degrees of interest in the forward.

But no decision has been made and the situation could change once a new manager takes charge of the club in the summer.