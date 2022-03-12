Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is prepared to assess his options at the end of the season, amid interest in his services, according to the Daily Mail.

Phillips has missed a chunk of the season for Leeds though injury and is currently sidelined, with the Yorkshire giants badly missing his presence in the side.

His stock has remained high and West Ham United made a move to tempt Leeds to sell him in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa are now eyeing a potential move for Phillips in the summer, while Newcastle United are also admirers of the England midfielder.

And the Leeds star is ready to assess his future when the campaign ends.

The Yorkshire giants are currently battling relegation from the Premier League and recently sacked legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa.

They are likely to be tested with offers for key players when the summer transfer window opens, with winger Raphinha also drawing interest, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to keep hold of them.

Phillips has managed just 12 Premier League appearances for Leeds over the course of this season and has a contract which the Whites which is due to run until the summer of 2024.