Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has advised the Whites to get back to basics against Norwich City, but feels the Canaries will be vulnerable to counter attacks.

The Canaries are at the bottom of the Premier League table, six points below Leeds, and after losing five games in a row are on the hunt for a win to keep their chances of survival alive.

All of the matches in that run the Canaries have lost by at least two goals but the Whites themselves have an even worse defensive record as they have conceded 18 times in their last five games.

Matteo thinks that with the Canaries bottom, they will have a certain freeness to the way they play which will make them vulnerable to counter-attacks.

At the same time, the Whites legend cautions that the Leeds team to be mindful at the back and thinks they should be mentally up to the task heading into the game.

Speaking on LUTV, Matteo said: “We really need to get back to basics, especially against a team like Norwich who have got nothing to lose really.

“They will be going for it so they will be vulnerable on the counter.

“But the other side of it is we have got to make sure defensively and mentally we are up and ready to go into this game.

“The fans will demand it, they certainly will, they know how important this game is and when these games come around you have got to make sure you are on the end of three points.”

Leeds beat Norwich in the earlier fixture between the two teams 2-1 at Carrow Road, but the Whites now have a new manager in place.