Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United outfit at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening, in what could be a key clash for both sides.

Spurs have given their top four hopes new life in recent weeks and beating Manchester United would further reaffirm their credentials in the race for a Champions League spot, putting them level on points with four placed Arsenal.

Antonio Conte’s side thrashed Everton 5-0 in their last outing in the Premier League and beat Manchester United 6-1 on their last visit to Old Trafford.

For this evening’s game Spurs are without Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon.

The experienced Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham, while Conte picks a back three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

The wing-backs for Tottenham today are Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are in midfield. Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if changes are needed at Old Trafford, including Lucas Moura and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Emerson, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Lucas, Scarlett