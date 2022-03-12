Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku is one of the strikers Barcelona are monitoring as a Plan B if they fail to land Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in the summer.

Haaland is expected to be the most coveted hitman at the end of the season due to the presence of a €75m release clause in his Dortmund contract.

Barcelona have been in talks with his representatives over taking him to the Nou Camp but they are believed to be behind in the race to sign the Norwegian.

The race is believed to be down to Manchester City and Real Madrid with the Premier League champions said to be the favourites to sign Haaland.

Barcelona have been considering Plan B options as well and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Lukaku is one of the strikers the club are considering signing if they fail to land the Dortmund star.

Chelsea paid a club-record fee to take Lukaku back to Chelsea last summer but the Belgian has not settled at Stamford Bridge.

He is no longer a certain starter at Chelsea and there are suggestions Thomas Tuchel is not sold on him.

Lukaku has been open about his struggle to adapt to Tuchel’s style and there are claims that Chelsea could look to sell him.

Barcelona are closely keeping an eye on him with a view to potentially signing the Belgian in the summer.