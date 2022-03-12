Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play Brighton in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are six points behind league leaders Manchester City, but boast a game in hand and can cut the gap to just three points with a win today.

Klopp is aware that the Reds have limited room for slip-ups as they try to reel in Pep Guardiola’s big-spending Manchester City team.

Brighton head into the game on a run of four consecutive losses and have not won a home game since Boxing Day, when they beat Brentford.

Liverpool have Alisson between the sticks, while at the back Klopp selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. In central defence the Reds have Virgil van Dijk and Joep Matip.

In midfield, Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Elliott