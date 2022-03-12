Hugo Lloris has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur will not give up in their fight to finish in the Premier League’s top four despite a 3-2 loss at Manchester United on Saturday evening.

The game against the Red Devils was considered by many to be crucial to Spurs’ hopes of finishing in the top four this term, but they are leaving Manchester empty handed.

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick sunk Spurs at Old Trafford, with the visitors scoring from a Harry Kane penalty and through a Harry Maguire own goal.

Lloris believes Spurs met a Ronaldo in top form and struggled to control him throughout the game, though they could have done better.

The goalkeeper said on Sky Sports after the match: “I think he was at his best, very aggressive in the box.

“It’s difficult to control him, but when you concede set pieces you need to look for that.

“The second goal is from a cross and we could have defended it a bit better.

“For the first goal, when you give him a little bit of space he can do what he did.”

Lloris also stressed that despite the loss Tottenham produced positive signs on the pitch and will not give up when it comes to the top four race.

“We saw a lot of positive things from us, which is [why this loss is] very frustrating.

“We knew this game was really important for the top four race, but we won’t give up and we’ll continue to try to get better.

“If you talk about the result, obviously it’s negative.

“We need to analyse and try again to improve certain aspects of our game.

“Now the game is done and we can only manage the games ahead of us”, he added.

Spurs sit seventh following the defeat and are three points off fifth placed Arsenal, who have played two fewer games, and five points off Manchester United, who have played two more games.