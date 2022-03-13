Former Ireland international Stephen Elliott has admitted he cannot see where Everton are going to pick up results after they suffered another loss in the Premier League.

Everton have lost five of their last six league games and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference; they went down to a 1-0 loss at home against Wolves on Sunday to continue their poor form.

Frank Lampard’s side do have three games in hand on 18th placed Watford, though only one in hand on 19th placed Burnley, who are just a point worse off than the Toffees.

Everton need to pick up points and former Ireland star Elliott admits he cannot see where their next result is coming from.

“You would seriously be worried if you are an Everton supporter”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“Couldn’t ever see them being in a relegation battle before start of season.

“Can’t see where they are gonna pick up some results from.”



Everton will welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park in their next league outing, before they then take a break from Premier League action to lock horns with Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

The Toffees have a host of tough games coming up before the end of the season, with West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all to come.