Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues sit in third in the Premier League table and six points ahead of fourth placed Manchester United, while they are ten points off second placed Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Boss Thomas Tuchel is without Reece James, who has a muscle problem, while Cesar Azpilicueta also misses out.

Chelsea have been rocked this week by off the pitch matters involving owner Roman Abramovich, but Tuchel is determined to keep his side’s focus on the football.

Edouard Mendy is in goal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, while as a back three Tuchel picks Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The wing-backs selected in the system are Malang Sarr and Mason Mount, while N’Golo Kante and Jorginho look to control midfield. Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz support Timo Werner.

If the Chelsea boss needs to make changes at any point then he has options on the bench, including Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United

Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku