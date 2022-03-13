Fixture: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton have named their side and substitutes for today’s crunch Premier League meeting with Wolves at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard is desperately searching for a win for Everton as they try to move clear of relegation trouble and he will want nothing less than three points on home turf this afternoon.

He saw his side put in a poor defensive performance on Monday evening as they were crushed 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur and Everton start today sitting a point and a place outside the drop zone.

Lampard remains without defender Yerry Mina, along with midfielders Fabian Delph and Tom Davies.

He selects Jordan Pickford in goal today, while at the back Everton deploy Jonjoe Kenny, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey. Vitaily Mykolenko is also picked.

In midfield, Lampard goes with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Donny van de Beek, while Anthony Gordon and Richarlison play, with Demarai Gray picked too.

If the Everton boss needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Dele Alli and Alex Iwobi.

Everton Team vs Wolves

Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Godfrey, Coleman, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Townsend, Iwobi, Gomes, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli