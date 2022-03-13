Former Norwich City star Mario Vrancic has admitted the atmosphere at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground was incredible the last time the Canaries visited.

The last time the two sides met at Elland Road was in the Championship in the 2018/19 season as the Canaries ran out 3-1 winners, with Vrancic scoring two goals.

Leeds headed into the game first in the second tier, but the defeat saw the Canaries overtake them in pole position and the Whites ultimately were only able to make the playoff spots, failing to get promoted.

Vrancic recalled the importance of the clash and revealed that the Leeds fans were riling up the Canaries squad.

The ex-Norwich star though explained that it only gave the Canaries more motivation and did not distract from the stunning atmosphere at Elland Road.

Speaking to the Pink Un, Vrancic said: “It’s always hard when you play away but it was such an important game, first against second, a crucial time, crunch time of the season.

“I remember we arrived at the Leeds stadium a bit late because there was traffic and all of the Leeds fans were waiting for us and insulting us, saying bad words at us – giving us motivation.

“But the atmosphere was just amazing.”

The Whites and the Canaries are set to meet again this afternoon, this time in the Premier League, and the stakes are high again as the clash could prove to be a big player in deciding the relegation battle.