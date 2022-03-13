Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon feels that Adam Forshaw was excellent in midfield for the Whites in their 2-1 win over Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

The pressure was on Leeds to pick up three points against the Premier League’s bottom side to boost their survival hopes and they left it late to do so, with an injury time Joe Gelhardt goal the difference between the two sides.

Forshaw started in midfield for Leeds and clocked the full 90 minutes in the game, helping the Yorkshire giants to control midfield and also protecting their defence.

Kilgallon feels that Forshaw was outstanding during the game and made life easier for Leeds’ centre-backs Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente.

“He was outstanding and got all over the place, really helped out Struijk and Llorente, making it easy for them”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He was winning those little balls in front of them, everywhere.

“It must be great having him in front of you with his energy and how he reads the play.



“He cuts out a lot of balls to the front men and then he’s got the calmness.

“He doesn’t win it and boot it, he starts the attacks.”

Forshaw has played an increasingly key role for Leeds in recent months due to the continued absence of midfielder Kalvin Phillips due to injury.