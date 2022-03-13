Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has vowed he will not allow any traces of softness to get in his way as he makes important decisions regarding his squad.

The Addicks lost to Accrington Stanley on Saturday by a 2-1 scoreline and Jackson’s side were a man up for about the last half-hour of the game, but were not able to take advantage.

It was the Addicks’ sixth defeat in seven games, picking up just one point in that run, and the way in which Charlton conceded both goals against Stanley left the fanbase frustrated.

Jackson accepted that is up to him to rebuild the team and he will decide who will be part of it as he is not satisfied with the current state of things.

The Addicks boss added that he is going to make calls on his players in the coming weeks and he will be ruthless when executing his decisions and seeing who continues to be part of his plan.

Speaking to Charlton TV post-match, Jackson said: “It’s my task to try and rebuild this team, this football club and I need to see who wants to be on that journey.

“Obviously, what I’m seeing at the minute is not good.

“I’m going to be making a lot of judgement calls on players over the coming weeks, none more so than in these upcoming games.

“I’m going to be ruthless in my decision-making about who I want to be involved in that journey.”

The defeat at the hands of Stanley leaves Charlton in 17th place in the League One table, far from their pre-season ambition of promotion, and Jackson will be looking to make changes that aid the Addicks in improving.