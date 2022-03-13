Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has admitted the Whites’ relief after their late 2-1 win over Norwich City at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants were the better side in the Premier League encounter and deservedly took the lead through Rodrigo with just 14 minutes on the clock.

They could not add to their advantage though and when Kenny McLean levelled for Norwich in injury time it looked like the Canaries would claim a share of the spoils.

Substitute Joe Gelhardt though was to have the final say and he grabbed a goal for Leeds in the 94th minute to seal a vital three points which boosts the Whites’ Premier League survival hopes.

Dallas feels that having to work extra hard for the win was very Leeds-like, while he admits that the three points come as a huge relief.

“It wouldn’t be us if we didn’t make it hard for ourselves, would it?” Dallas was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“You could see the emotion at the end there. It’s a massive win.

“We’ve been below our standards for whatever reason this season but that was a step forward for us.

“Disappointed how we conceded the goal but it showed the mentality of the group to get one at the other end.

“It’s relief I think. When we scored to go 2-1 up we still have to credit Illan Meslier with a save at the end.

“The emotions at the end… This is why you play football, for moments like this.”

The win lifts Leeds onto 26 points from 29 games, four more than 18th placed Burnley and five ahead of 19th placed Watford, who also won on Sunday afternoon.