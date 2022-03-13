Fixture: West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his West Ham United outfit to welcome Aston Villa to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

West Ham were in European action on Thursday night as they played out a 1-0 loss in Spain at Sevilla and it remains to be seen if the trip will affect them today.

Aston Villa meanwhile were also in action on Thursday and comfortably beat Leeds United at Elland Road, running out 3-0 winners.

Moyes is without winger Jarrod Bowen, who picked up a heel injury last weekend against Liverpool.

Lukasz Fabianski starts in goal for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes picks Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma in the centre.

In midfield, Moyes slots in Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed, including Mark Noble and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Aston Villa

Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Okoflex, Perkins, Yarmolenko