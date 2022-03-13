Sheffield Wednesday hat-trick hero Saido Berahino has revealed that being disappointed with his performance against Charlton Athletic fuelled his impressive display against Cambridge United.

Berahino started the game against Charlton Athletic late last month and even as the Owls claimed a 2-0 victory, the striker was unable to get a shot in and he was substituted after 70 minutes.

The striker redeemed himself however when he scored a hat-trick against Cambridge this weekend as the Owls ran riot and defeated The U’s 6-0 at Hillsborough.

Berahino admitted that he was crestfallen at not getting a shot in the game against the Addicks and thus entered the match with the U’s looking to prove himself.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official site post-match, Berahino said: “I stay behind and do a lot of extra finishing with the staff and other players so it’s good that I got the chance because last time I played at home I don’t think I got a shot on goal.

“When I started against Charlton I didn’t get one shot, so today I tried to get as many as shots as I could and I found the back of the net so I’m happy with that.”

The striker disclosed that his favourite of the three goals was the last one as he was able to beat the opposition goalkeeper at the near-post.

“It’s got to be number three”, Berahino added when asked which of the goals was his favourite.

“I picked my spot and I knew the ‘keeper is going to go for the near post and I just whipped in and it went in, off the post as well.”

With the hat-trick, Berahino doubled his goal tally for the League One season and he will be hoping for further displays like the one against the U’s to aid the Owls in making the playoffs.