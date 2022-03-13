Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has stressed that it is important for Spurs to go on a run of winning games if they are to make to the top four.

Spurs, going into the match against Manchester United on Saturday evening, were on the back of two league wins, while the Red Devils had suffered a heavy loss to Manchester City last weekend, but still it was the London club that were on the losing end with a 3-2 defeat.

It followed a pattern in manager Antonio Conte’s time at Spurs, as they have not been able to cobble together a run of three wins in a row this year.

Kulusevski was signed by Tottenham to aid their top four bid in the January transfer window and admits that he is loving life in the Premier League.

“It is fantastic”, Kulusevski said to broadcaster Viasat after the game at Old Trafford.

“I love the Premier League and really enjoy life here.”

The Swedish star however pointed out that is necessary for Spurs to go on an extended run of wins if they are aiming for Champions League football next season.

“We have to start winning and win three, four games in a row”, Kulusevski added.

“It is not possible to get to the top four if you lose one match, then win the next.

“We simply have to win more.”

The defeat left Spurs five points behind Manchester United in fourth place, albeit with two games in hand, and Conte’s team also face competition from West Ham United and Arsenal.