Arsenal starlet Brooke Norton-Cuffy is expected to accept a new long-term deal at the Emirates, amidst interest from other Premier League clubs, according to The Athletic.

Norton-Cuffy is a product of the Gunners’ youth system and is among the highly rated youngsters at the club.

The 18-year-old left the Emirates Stadium in January on a six-month loan deal, joining League One side Lincoln City in a bid to clock up first team minutes.

Norton-Cuffy has been able to establish himself as a regular in the English third tier side and Arsenal have also been impressed with his progress.

The north London giants have offered Norton-Cuffy a new long-term deal at the club.

And the teenager is expected to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms at the capital club, which would be a boost for the club, where boss Mikel Arteta is continuing a rebuilding process with a younger squad at the forefront of his plans.

Norton-Cuffy only signed his first professional contract last summer, agreeing to remain at the club until 2023.

However, Arsenal are keen on keeping the young defender for the long-run and are now hoping to sort out his future soon.