Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele is the subject of an approach from the Ivory Coast, who want him to switch from England to turn out for them, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Dembele is regarded as a bright talent and the winger has made nine senior appearances for Celtic so far, the latest of which came earlier this year against St Mirren.

He has been capped by England at Under-18 level, but could opt to play senior football for the Ivory Coast if he chooses.

The Elephants now want Dembele to play for them and have made an approach to convince him to switch from England.

They are due to face England later this month in an international friendly and want to use the occasion to cap Dembele.

The Ivory Coast are due to host the Africa Cup of Nations next year and are keen to have Dembele at their disposal.

It remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old will decide his future lies with the African country and agree to a call-up.



Patrice Beaumelle is the Ivory Coast’s current coach and the former Zambia boss will be hoping that he can tempt Dembele to be part of his plans.