Garth Crooks has warned Everton boss Frank Lampard that he needs to start getting results immediately as the Toffees faithful could turn soon if the club do not improve on the pitch.

The Toffees were hoping to get back into the win column on Sunday when they hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League but they fell to a 1-0 loss in an underwhelming display.

Sunday’s clash was Everton’s sixth league game under new boss Lampard, but they have only managed a single win under him, losing the remaining five, casting further doubts on their top flight survival hopes.

Former top flight star Crooks has warned Lampard that he needs to get Everton back to winning ways soon as his honeymoon period at the club is up.

Crooks stressed that if the Toffees fail to turn their fortunes around soon, Lampard will start feeling the heat from the Everton faithful.

“The headed winner by [Conor] Coady was outstanding while the newly installed Lampard has no more honeymoon period left to call on”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“He has to start winning games soon otherwise life at Goodison could become rather uncomfortable.

“The Toffees may have two games in hand over Burnley and three on Leeds but that won’t cut any ice with Everton supporters.

“They are a long way from where they want to be and Lampard is expected to sort it.”

Everton will return to the pitch on Thursday when they lock horns with Newcastle United at Goodison Park in the league.